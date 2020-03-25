wz26NW_SignsCUT5.JPG
A handwritten “closed until further notice” sign was placed near the door at Maggie’s Restaurant in Wayzata. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
A bicyclist and a scooter rider stop in front of the closed Ben & Jerry’s ice cream shop March 22 on Lake Street in downtown Wayzata. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
A sign placed over the book return at Hennepin County Library in Wayzata lets visitors know that due dates for all checked out items have been extended through at least April 28. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Bellecour is among the many Wayzata restaurants offering curbside pickup for food. The change is in line with the statewide order from Gov. Tim Walz for the temporary closure of restaurants and bars to dine-in customers to help slow the spread of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
The Wayzata Village Shops parking lot was mostly empty March 22 due to the temporary closure of shops and dine-in service at restaurants to help limit the spread of the coronavirus. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
A sign outside the ninetwentyfive restaurant at the Hotel Landing encourages customers to “keep calm and carry out.” (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
McCormick’s Pub and Restaurant advertises its curbside option following the governor’s statewide order that all restaurants must close their dine-in services to help limit the spread of the coronavirus. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

