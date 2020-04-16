Jackie Adelmann Photography, of St. Louis Park, is raising money for the emergency program in St. Louis Park by selling matted prints. All funds received will go to SLP STEP so the organization can continue to serve families in need during the coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic.

All of the matted prints have a suggested donation price listed in the video at jackieadelmannphotography.com, but residents can pay what they can, and payments of less or more than the suggested prices are welcome.

The order form to claim prints and contribute funds is at https://forms.gle/P3BqnvtDGDKdUyd1A.

Info: facebook.com/JackieAdelmannPhotography/?fref=ts or linkedin.com/in/jackie-adelmann-4137b667

