More than 400 students in the Minnetonka School District received President’s Volunteer Service Awards Nov. 12 at the Celebration of Service event for their volunteer efforts in the community. Together, the honorees reported more than 57,000 hours of service, with nearly 70 students earning varsity letters in community service. (Submitted photo)

