Over the past two weeks, Eden Prairie police have been made aware of two cases in which residents are being targeted by a telephone scam.
In each case, an Eden Prairie resident received a pre-recorded message from someone claiming to be with the city of Eden Prairie, saying there was an issue with the resident’s Social Security number, and asking the resident to call back.
This is not how the city of Eden Prairie conducts business.
If you receive a suspicious city-related phone call, you are welcome to call 952-949-8300 to confirm an authorized representative of the city contacted you.
If you believe you have been victimized by a telephone scam, call the police Department at 952-949-6200.
