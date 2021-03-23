Rep. Dean Phillips has opened the 2021 Congressional Art Competition in Minnesota’s Third District. Students in grades 9-12 living or attending school in the district are invited to submit original works of art for consideration.

Submissions received by Saturday, April 17, will be evaluated by a panel of judges, and the winning submission will be prominently displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year. In addition, members of the public will be invited to vote online for the people’s choice award, the winner of which will be hung in the representative’s Washington, D.C. office. Winners will be announced the week of May 10.

The competition has been a nationwide tradition since 1982, meant to showcase the creativity and talent of America’s young artists. For details, visit phillips.house.gov/art.

