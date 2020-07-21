Perry Nouis of Plymouth has filed an Affidavit of Candidacy with Minnesota’s Secretary of State’s office to seek the House District 44A seat.
Nouis is a grandfather, father, husband, former small business owner and a retired military veteran. He and his wife, Jean, have been married 37 years. They moved to Plymouth in 2016 after his last military assignment at North American Aerospace Defense Command and United States Northern Command in Colorado Springs.
“It would be a tremendous honor to represent the people of District 44A,” said Nouis. “We love Plymouth. I believe I offer a broad range of experience to confront the challenges facing Minnesota. I care deeply about the education of our children and their futures, the crushing debt that has been placed on them, and what I see as the trampling of citizen rights that we have witnessed this year while trying to keep Minnesota safe and functioning.”
Nouis is originally from Little Falls. He is a retired U.S. Air Force Lieutenant Colonel with 24 years combined service in the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army. He was a career Public Affairs officer with assignments in Germany, South Korea, California, Colorado, Maryland, and North Carolina.
He was the first commander, American Forces Network-Iraq (Baghdad) as one of his two deployments to Iraq. In addition, he was a Department of Defense Public Affairs instructor at the Defense Information School at Fort Meade, MD, and the school’s chief, broadcasting division.
Nouis was a co-owner/administrator of Nouis Home Care in Little Falls, a state-licensed assisted living facility for disabled veterans, those facing chemical dependency challenges, and the homeless.
He served as press secretary for U.S. Representative Chip Cravaak (8th Congressional District) and the manager of the congressman’s district office in Brainerd. He was responsible for providing constituent services and implementing the congressman’s community outreach programs throughout northern Minnesota.
Perry is a graduate of Saint Cloud State University (B.S. business management), and he holds a master of public administration degree from National University in California. You can learn more about Nouis and his campaign at perrynouisformn.com, follow him on Twitter (@PerryNouis), or Facebook (/PerryNouis).
Email address: contact@perrynouisformn.com
