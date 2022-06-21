Ernst & Young LLP has announced the winners of the Entrepreneur Of The Year Heartland Award, which includes an Eden Prairie man.
The Heartland program celebrates entrepreneurs from Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota. Entrepreneur of the Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who think big to succeed.
This group of winners was selected by an independent judging panel comprised of award alumni, leading CEOs, investors and other regional business leaders.
Dave Perrill, of Compute North in Eden Prairie, was one of the 10 area entrepreneurs recognized.
The other Minnesota winners:
• Dr. Subodh Kulkarni, of CyberOptics Corporation, Minneapolis
• Barry McCarthy, of Deluxe, Minneapolis
• Scott Lien, of GrandPad, Hopkins
• Christine Lantinen, of Maud Borup Inc., Plymouth
• Tyrre Burks, of Player’s Health, Minneapolis
• Barry Nordstrand, Solutran, Plymouth, MN
• Chris Metz, of Vista Outdoor, Anoka
• Jason Von Bank, of Wellbeats, Golden Valley.
Winners were evaluated based on their demonstration of long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.
As regional award winners, all will be considered by the National judges for the Entrepreneur of the Year 2022 National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year Award in June 2023.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.