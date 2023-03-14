Perpich Arts High School Literary Arts is putting on a variety of events this week.
According to a press release from Perpich, the “Senior Capstone Exhibition” is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 16 at the school, 6125 Olson Memorial Highway, Golden Valley.
“Capstone gives artists of both Visual Arts and Media Arts the opportunity to devote themselves to a long term, sustained, multi-week project with the goal of showcasing individual and personal artistic endeavors including skill development, refined techniques, medium explorations, and overall risk taking that highlights students interests and growth,” according to the release.
“The Capstone Gallery Exhibition is entirely student-driven, beginning with original concept brainstorming; stamina building as a studio artist in creating and critiquing artwork; collaborating with visiting designer to create marketing materials; repairing, prepping, and laying out their physical gallery space; installing work; marketing; committee duties for opening night; and removing and repairing of individual exhibition space.”
The music department is also putting on “22/23 Sound Works III” scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, March 16 and 3:30 p.m. Friday, March 17.
The description from the release said “The concert will be the presentation of the work created by students in their small ensembles – both covers of songs and original works created within each ensemble.”
The Literary Arts Department of Perpich Arts High School also presented its spring reading at 7 p.m. March 15, after this edition went to press. It included in-progress works generated with help from their February guest artist: poet, activist, and hip hop artist, Kyle Tran Myhre.
For a full list of upcoming events at Perpich, follow this link: bit.ly/3JftZjk.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.