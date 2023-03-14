Perpich Arts High School Literary Arts is putting on a variety of events this week.

According to a press release from Perpich, the “Senior Capstone Exhibition” is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 16 at the school, 6125 Olson Memorial Highway, Golden Valley.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments