Jessica Perez was recently promoted to the newly created role of Chief People Officer and Executive Vice President of Culture at Starkey, the Eden Prairie-based company that is the only American-owned hearing aid manufacturer.
Perez is responsible for developing and executing people-centered strategies to support the company’s success.
“Caring is at the heart of what we do, why we do it, and how we show up to work each day,” said Brandon Sawalich, president and CEO of Starkey. “Like any organization, success or failure starts with people and the culture we create. Those we hire, the teams and individuals we develop, and the talent and innovative thinking we retain are critical to our long-term success.
Jessica’s passion and experience makes her the ideal fit for Starkey’s needs now and in the future.”
During her 11 years in Starkey’s human resources department, Perez earned a track record of accomplishment through her work in the U.S. and with the 28 global facilities in aligning global business strategies, Sawalich said.
Perez holds a B.S. in business management from Saint Mary’s College of California and an M.A. in organizational and change leadership from the University of St. Thomas (Minnesota).
