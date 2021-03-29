On March 25, the eve of the nation’s Stop Asian Hate Day, 200 people gathered in Plymouth to support the Asian community, which has experienced an increase in hate crimes. The event was organized by Plymouth Diversity Equity and Inclusion, a group of 300 residents seeking to making their community a more welcoming and inclusive. After gathering, the attendees filled several blocks as they walked to nearby Highway 55. “Hate crimes traumatize not just the victims but the entire community to which they belong,” said Tanwi Prigge, an organizer of the event. “We gather to listen, be supportive and to take a stand with our Asian friends and neighbors.” Prigge noted that some were not in attendance out of fear for their safety. Jennifer Amatya had been one of those people but decided to attend and was first to speak. “This last week I’ve truly seen the importance of using our voices and shedding this veil of stoicism we so highly value in many Asian cultures,” said Amatya, who was born in Korea, grew up in the United States and now lives in Plymouth. “I’m in a place of feeling hopeful. Together, we can dismantle white supremacy and structural racism ... and unequivocally fight for the liberation and safety of all people,” she said. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
