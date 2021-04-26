A pedestrian in a wheelchair was struck and killed by a box truck Monday morning while crossing the southbound 494 off ramp crosswalk along westbound Highway 55 in Plymouth. The incident was reported just after 11 a.m.

According to the State Patrol, the pedestrian is a 39-year-old female from Loretto and more information will be released at 8 a.m. Tuesday. 

Also responding were the Plymouth police and fire departments and Allina Ambulance. 

