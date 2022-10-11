In a letter last week titled “Let our educators educate,” a writer criticized Minnesota Senate candidate Paul Hillen’s prescription for curriculum transparency and renewed focus on core academics. She opined that curriculum should be left up to educators, and criticized Paul for not “understanding what he is talking about”.
I, and many others, disagree. The role of government is to serve the people, not the other way around. There is not one “best” bundle of content and methodologies that fits all parents’ educational goals or every child’s interests and capabilities. The success of private schools, charters and homeschools reflects the need for choice. The long running math and reading “wars” demonstrate that even education experts disagree on teaching strategies.
And recently, curriculum based on Critical Race Theory has unified people of all skin colors and political perspectives against the education establishment’s choice of content, and the lack of transparency in schools.
Even before COVID fewer than 50% of 11th graders statewide performed at grade level in math, and only 60% in reading. Among African American high school boys, proficiency in math was just 17%. That is heartbreaking. And infuriating. It is unconscionable that we let that persist.
The prescription offered by Paul’s opponent is to do what we’ve always done – just add money. We’ve known for years that money alone doesn’t fix the problem, but her only solution is to maintain the status quo.
The status quo is stifling. It discourages innovation, and holds kids hostage to a system that may not work for them. It respects neither diversity nor equity - it forces an ideology and worldview that families may not want, and makes alternatives available only to those who can pay.
Paul Hillen recognizes that we can do better. He has years of experience leading teams to solve complex problems, and will bring common sense leadership to find solutions that work.
Minnesota doesn’t have the world class education system we all want. It’s time for a new approach. Please join me in voting for Paul Hillen.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.