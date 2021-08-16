Patrick Hanlon, a 15-year Hopkins resident, Hopkins Coalition leader, and a housing and sustainable business development professional, recently announced his Hopkins mayoral run in a press release.
“I love this city. Ed and Maureen, my parents, owned the Boston Garden restaurant for 20 years. They taught me about the hard work and determination it takes to follow a dream here. I learned about the importance of community here,” he said.
Hanlon has deep roots in Hopkins. That has included washing dishes at his family’s restaurant and catering for attendees of Music in the Park and being a founding member of the Hopkins Coalition, an organization that takes a deeper look at issues in Hopkins by asking probing questions. Recently he joined the Zoning Regulations Update Advisory Group to develop Hopkins’ new zoning ordinances.
Hanlon completed his undergraduate and master’s degree in environmental science at St. Cloud State University, and undertook a two-and-a-half-year volunteer mission to the South Pacific nation of Vanuatu as a Peace Corp volunteer.
As a director of environmental programs, he says he understands how to effectively run government, overseeing a long list of programs and driving statewide policy with industry organizations, the chamber of commerce and environmental justice groups.
“I take win-win approaches seriously,” he said. “It’s the most effective way to get things done and serve people. Strong economic development, sustainability and equity can go hand in hand and it’s an area Hopkins is built to lead in.”
Hanlon’s mayoral campaign lists three main areas of focus: an engaged community where all voices are heard, smart future-focused development and improved financial health.
“I will work to bring forward a sustained network of community voices,” he said. “Hopkins taxes have doubled in the last 10 years and with sound plans embedded in our development we can lower tax burdens, increase affordability and improve the city we all love.”
Hanlon said he will also bring his experience in leadership and inclusion to continue to empower Hopkins staff.
“It is truly impressive the number of hats that staff in Hopkins wear,” he said. “I want to work with our council and city manager to maintain a positive work culture that supports teams and unleashes those talents to serve the community even better.”
“Hopkins is returning to its heyday as a bustling city on a train line,” he said. “We need to be driving that train of change in a direction that both respects our history and takes advantage of the opportunities for growth and positive change. We can’t be passengers on that train. We need leadership and I bring that to the table.”
Learn more about Patrick Hanlon by visiting hanlonforhopkins.com/.
