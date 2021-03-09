Otsego resident Henry Yim, 5, proudly displays his first catch, a perch, while ice fishing with his grandfather, St. Louis Park resident Tuy Yim, and father, former St. Louis Park resident and current Otsego resident Scott Yim, during a trip to Leech Lake in Walker. The large lake is known for its northern pike, crappies and bass. The three hearty Minnesota fishermen spent two nights in an 8x12 wooden fish house and four pre-drilled holes in the fish house floor in which to drop one’s line and bait hoping for a good catch. (Submitted photo)
