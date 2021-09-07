Partners in Prevention, a community coalition working to prevent youth substance abuse and promote mental health awareness in Plymouth and surrounding communities, will be hosting a booth at this year’s James J. Hill Days. The community festival will be from Friday Sept. 10 through Sunday, Sept. 12, on Lake Street in downtown Wayzata.
The coalition will also be present at Medina Celebration Day, which will be 4-8:15 p.m, Sept. 18, in Hamel Legion Park, 3200 Mill St., Medina.
Partners in Prevention is inviting community members to join the coalition in helping educate others on the benefits of safely storing and disposing of over-the-counter and prescription medications. The group will also be celebrating 20 years of working with the community and its members on many different issues.
For more information about Partners in Prevention, visit partnersinpreventionmn.org.
