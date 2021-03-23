After a year off, Parktacular will return for a single day this summer, organizers announced March 19.
While the St. Louis Park festival has been a multi-day event in the past, this year, it will run noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at Wolfe Park, 3700 Monterey Dr.
“After much careful consideration, we have planned for shorter, socially-distanced event, featuring our Grand Day Parade, Free Concert, the Parktacular Expo, plus Food Trucks,” an announcement says.
Festival organizers will encourage attendees to wear masks and maintain their distance from each other. Masks, soap and hand sanitizer will be available at stations.
“Keeping the Festival safe is our highest priority, and we depend on everyone’s efforts to make it so,” the announcement says. “Please do not plan to attend if you feel sick, have been exposed to COVID or have any of the related symptoms. Together we can celebrate our Splash Into Summer safely!”
The Grand Day Parade will be noon to 2 p.m. with family pods marked 6 feet apart. Parade participants may not pass out candy or prizes this year due to the pandemic.
The band Starlette’s Web will provide a tribute to women in music 2-4 p.m. at the park. The band covers such artists as Joan Jett, Shania Twain, Tina Turner, Dolly Pardon and Cher. There will be no cost to attend the concert.
Other activities will include an art hunt and an expo in Wolfe Park.
For more information, visit parktacular.org.
– Compiled by Seth Rowe
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.