St. Louis Park’s usual spectacular splash into summer is off.
“Due to an abundance of caution surrounding COVID-19, the 2020 Parktacular Festival will not take place this Father’s Day weekend (June 17-21),” Parktacular President Maggie Myers wrote in a message on the festival’s website, parktacular.org. “We look forward to putting on a robust 2021 Parktacular Festival next year in June. We will continue working with the City throughout this difficult time.”
Festival organizers hope to partner with the organizers of other events in St. Louis Park in the meantime, she added.
“Our mission remains the same; to bring together local businesses and citizens of all ages to encourage a spirit of pride, a sense of community and an atmosphere of celebration for all residents,” Myers wrote.
In an interview, Myers said Parktacular may look to partner with the city on a one-day event in the late summer or early fall, if gathering is safe to do at that time.
“We don’t want Parktacular to disappear for the year,” Myers said. “We want to collaborate.”
Asked about the decision to cancel the typical multi-day festival this June, she said, “It’s certainly a setback because we want to serve the community and provide entertainment for families of all types throughout the community, but we want to be responsible as well and not put something out that people aren’t going to be comfortable going to. It’s not fair to our sponsors, not fair to our vendors and it’s not fair to our participants that are coming.”
Festival sponsors have agreed to put donated funds toward the 2021 celebration of summer.
As the new president of the festival, Myers had been working with the Parktacular board to plan changes for this year’s anticipated festival, such as a teen-oriented event for high school students and a kickoff dinner at a new interpretive center under construction at Westwood Hills Nature Center.
“We’ll just bring those forward to 2021 and maybe do a couple of exciting, smaller things once we get the all-clear from Gov. (Tim) Walz and we can start gathering again,” Myers said.
While she had been looking forward to having an impact on the festival this year, Myers took the setback in stride.
“It will just be fun to have more time to plan and put more things together and do it without having to worry about being socially distant – 6 feet apart,” she said.
The board, which had been meeting via web conferencing, noticed that festivals planned as late as July had been canceling. Along with concern about attendees, Myers said the board didn’t feel that approaching sponsors to help fund a festival this year would be responsible, given the economic impact of the coronavirus.
She added, “There’s a lot of people who have lost their jobs, and we wanted to be thoughtful of them. Would they be able to come and spend money at our festival? So, it was just looking at the big picture from all sides. I’m sorry it’s not happening. It’s the right thing to do, and we’ll come back bigger and better in 2021.”
