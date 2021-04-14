The deadline to enter Parktacular’s official 2021 festival button contest is Wednesday, April 21.
Designs can be hand-drawn or original digital designs. For contest instructions and button design specifications, visit parktacular.org/buttondesigncontest.
Designs and questions may be submitted to maggiemmyers@gmail.com, or designs may be mailed to St Louis Park Rec Center, Attn: Parktacular Button Design, 3700 Monterey Drive, St Louis Park, MN 55416.
