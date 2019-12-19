The St. Louis Park Parktacular Board of Directors has announced a new president of the board and planning committee. Maggie Myers was elected to be the new president at the festival’s annual meeting.

Myers has been a volunteer with Parktacular since 2014 as co-director of the Parktacular Ambassador Program and also served as a board-member-at-large.

Myers’ goals as president are to expand community involvement and to ensure the festival offers something for everyone. She has secured a grant from the St. Louis Park Community Foundation to add a teen event for the 2020 festival.

Myers has implemented committees, allowing for more opportunities to volunteer on a smaller scale as a member of a committee.

“This is your personal invitation to join us as a volunteer to help plan and shape the festival for 2020,” Myers said in a statement.

Volunteer committees available for 2020:

• Fundraising committee member, securing festival sponsorships

• Marketing committee member

• Expo/Kidtacular committee member, planning the booths and kids’ events in Wolfe Park.

• Parktacular Kick Off Dinner committee member

• Operations Committee member, determining needs, contracting with vendors and serving as an on-site contact

• Volunteer committee member, recruiting and managing volunteers for the festival

To learn more about these roles and upcoming planning meetings, visit parktacular.org/volunteer.

