Two new board members, both longtime business leaders in the Twin Cities, have joined the Park Nicollet Foundation.
Billy Secord, of Burnsville, has spent nearly 20 years in international business and management at Toro Company, and Erik Meyer, of Lake Elmo, is currently managing partner at Resonance Consulting Partners.
“I feel fortunate to be a part of Park Nicollet Foundation, and the opportunities and value this organization brings to our community,” Secord said. “I believe my passion and love for our community, along with a positive and contagious enthusiasm for life, are some of my greatest assets.”
A college internship at a nonprofit that provided early childhood education for underserved children helped inspire Meyer to seek to help others.
“Part of the reason I wanted to join Park Nicollet Foundation was its focus on children: the school-based programs like Growing Through Grief, the early childhood programs and the Love & Legacy campaign for kids’ mental health,” he said.
The foundation, based in St. Louis Park, supports programs in Park Nicollet clinics, specialty centers, Methodist Hospital, public schools and across the community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.