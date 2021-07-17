Park Nicollet Foundation Volunteer Services Supervisor Camille Nash has won this year’s Minnesota Association for Volunteer Administration Mary Wiser Award for Leadership in the Field of Volunteer Resources.
Established to honor Mary Wiser, past director of volunteer services at Courage Center, the award honors a professional in the field of volunteer administration in Minnesota.
“We are thrilled that Camille has received this award and is being recognized for her leadership and excellence in volunteer administration,” said Beth Warner, executive director of the St. Louis Park-based Park Nicollet Foundation. “Camille exemplifies professionalism and is an inspiration to our organization, our team and volunteers.”
As part of Park Nicollet Foundation, Nash has worked in the volunteer services program for more than 10 years. As volunteer services supervisor, she supports the day-to-day operations of the volunteer program, including the staff who support more than 1,700 volunteers providing service to Park Nicollet Health Services and Methodist Hospital.
“Camille is warm, caring and hardworking,” said Park Nicollet volunteer department specialist Christine Van Lith-Migneault. “She’s a team player and is so supportive of her staff, partners, and volunteers.”
Nash said, “During some very difficult days in my own life when loved ones were hospitalized, there were people who stepped forward to comfort or support me – it had a profound impact on me.”
Amy Homstad, director of operations for the Park Nicollet Foundation, said, “Camille is dedicated to the impact of volunteerism. We’ve recently re-started our volunteer program after a nearly yearlong pause due to the pandemic. Camille has been a key leader in making that happen.”
Nash said, “This has been a difficult year for our country, and our community, and many people have asked how they can help. I’m grateful to have been able to contribute through my work with volunteers and the Foundation.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.