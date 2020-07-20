The Park Nicollet Foundation recently named three new members to its board.
Hilal Ibrahim is founder and CEO of Henna and Hijabs. Her career in health care began as a teenage volunteer at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park.
Alena Sakalouski Johnson is director of healthcare architecture at Ryan Companies Inc. She has been involved with healthcare her entire professional life as a board-certified healthcare architect.
Sheriff Ahmed is a global business executive who recently retired as vice president of global strategic sales for Emerson Automation Solutions.
Based in St. Louis Park, Park Nicollet Foundation supports hundreds of programs in Park Nicollet clinics, specialty centers, Methodist Hospital, public schools and across the community. Last year it provided $6.3 million dollars in support to improve health and wellbeing.
