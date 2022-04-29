The Park Nicollet Foundation, based in St. Louis Park, recently announced its 2022 award recipients.
The winner of the Community Service Award is Christina Haddad Gonzalez. She is the director of student support services at Richfield Public Schools. She launched and then oversaw a Park Nicollet Health Resource Center at Richfield High School.
The winner of the Earl Dresser Quality of Volunteer Service Award is Judy Vidins, who began her volunteer service in 2014 while welcoming patients at Frauenshuh Cancer Center in St. Louis Park. Vidins eventually began supporting the foundation and volunteer services teams, helping with projects and sharing her specialized analytical and technology skills. She improves databases, sets up complex spreadsheets, runs quarterly reports and helps with special data projects.
The Earl G. Young, MD Physician of Excellence Award went to Dr. Mark Sannes, the co-executive medical director for HealthPartners. Prior to his promotion to the position in 2022, he was senior medical director for medical specialties and an infectious disease specialist at Park Nicollet for 16 years. The award recognizes his “unwavering dedication, kindness, compassion, and professional excellence,” according to the foundation. The award is viewed as a “lifetime achievement award” for Park Nicollet physicians.
The winner of the Bill Richards, MD Young Physician Leadership Award is Dr. Nathan Chomilo, a pediatrician who practices at the Park Nicollet Brooklyn Center clinic and Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. He seeks to improve the lives of his young patients and people in underserved populations. He helped develop the Reach Out and Read Program to encourage parents and young children to read together. He recently became medical director for the state of Minnesota’s Medicaid and MinnesotaCare programs. He was also appointed by the governor to lead the state’s task force on COVID equity. This award was created to inspire and reward young physicians for innovation that improves clinic or hospital efficiency, patient treatment or outcomes, the patient and family experience, or community health benefits. Nominees have been in practice for less than 10 years, and have demonstrated leadership.
