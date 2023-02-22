A St. Louis Park High School business program will be recognized at a national conference.
Students at the school operate the DECA STORiole, an apparel and accessories store whose name plays on the school’s oriole mascot.
The enterprise achieved gold-level recertification for the 2022-23 school year and is poised to gain recognition at DECA’s International Career Development Conference in Orlando, Florida.
A school-based enterprise is an entrepreneurial operation in a school setting that provides goods and services. They are managed and operated by students as hands-on learning laboratories that integrate National Curriculum Standards in marketing, finance, hospitality and management.
DECA advisors have used this educational tool for over four decades to provide their students with realistic and practical learning experiences. The St. Louis Park High School DECA members who contributed to the certification were Soloman Demeke, Alexa Nguyen and Amaya Smith with the assistance of their DECA chapter advisor, Abby Lugo. The school-based enterprise at St. Louis Park High School has operated for 22 years.
The enterprises can be certified at three levels: bronze, silver or gold. In order to apply for the certification, enterprises must submit documentation that explains how they demonstrate marketing and retail standards. A review committee evaluates the documentation to determine the level of certification.
