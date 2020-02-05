Park Dental in St. Louis Park will participate in the American Dental Association’s Give Kids a Smile program 1-4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at 5000 W. 36th St., Suite 250.
This event features local dentists providing free dental care to underserved children within their community.
The participating dentists will conduct exams, filling cavities, performing extractions, applying sealants and fluoride, and performing other needed procedures.
Patients seeking appointments should be age 18 and younger and accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Appointments can be scheduled by calling the practice at 952-920-3700.
To learn more, visit mndental.org/events/give-kids-a-smile/patients/find-a-participating-clinic.
