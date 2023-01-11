Two teams of Hennepin Emergency Medical Services paramedics received Excellence in Service Awards for their work serving patients and partnering with the fire and police departments in St. Louis Park at a recognition event last month at Target Field.
Paramedics Nathan Sunnarborg and Matthew Berg recently responded to a report of an imminent birth in St. Louis Park, where they coached the patient and determined that birth would occur in the bathtub.
A healthy baby and mother were cared for and transported, according to Hennepin EMS. After the call, the St. Louis Park Fire Department commended the paramedics for their calm and collected demeanor, citing their ability to handle a stressful situation. Fire department officials expressed surprise that the incident had been the first field delivery for the paramedics, who they said acted as if they’d delivered dozens of babies in the field.
The event also recognized paramedics Devin Trantanella and Michael Moraczewski, who St. Louis Park Police acknowledged for the assistance they provided last summer after a patient left a hospital prematurely. Trantanella and Moraczewski went above and beyond to contribute to a positive outcome, according to police and Hennepin EMS.
The emergency medical services organization serves Minneapolis and 13 Hennepin County suburbs, including St. Louis Park.
