The first phase of the Panoway initiative, which included the reconstruction of Lake Street and new lakeside park space, was named as a “Top Project of 2020” by Finance & Commerce magazine.
A panel selected 50 honorees for the magazine’s annual award. When selecting the projects, judges looked at the degree of difficulty, creativity in design, innovative construction techniques, cooperation among contractors and management and sustainability efforts. Projects honored this year also include the Dayton’s Project in downtown Minneapolis, several facilities for colleges and universities and a number of buildings for health care providers throughout the state.
The projects will be featured in a series of stories and photos in the Finance & Commerce daily newspaper and on the magazine’s website starting in July. The people and companies behind the projects also will be honored at a July 22 event at Nicollet Island Pavilion in Minneapolis.
For more information, visit bit.ly/3us5eYi.
