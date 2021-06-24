Visitors mingle at a pancake breakfast hosted by the Minnesota Grand Chapter Order of the Eastern Star Service Dog Committee to benefit Helping Paws in Hopkins earlier this month at Paul Revere Masonic Center in St. Louis Park. The Frank Lundberg American Legion Post 282 in St. Louis Park contributed to the event, which served 129 people and raised $1,466.50 in ticket sales and donations. With additional donations by the Frank Lundberg American Legion and a donation made directly to Helping Paws, the breakfast raised $4,266.50 for Helping Paws, which provides assistance to veterans with PTSD as well as other individuals. (Submitted photo)
