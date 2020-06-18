During the past few months, parents and adults across the country and throughout the world have been presented with a rare opportunity – a four-month-long “teachable moment.”
But as our children watch their parents and the other adults in their lives, what have they actually been learning? Resilience or impatience? Creativity or boredom? A sense of community or a sense of separation? Empathy or a rush to judgment? Compassion or prejudice? Indeed, during the past few months, we have all been participating in “home-schooling” our young people, but have we taken full and constructive advantage of our shared opportunity?
What lessons are we currently imparting? The shortest verse in the Bible appears in the book of Matthew and is but two words – Jesus wept – and, as things stand, right now, we can probably all relate. But, as with any source of spiritual guidance – whatever source you prefer in charting your personal journey – we are inspired to be better people.
More specifically, the words that inspire us tend to demand, among other things, a certain level of dignity and integrity, of honesty and courage, a modicum of patience and faith (in something) and, perhaps most importantly, they demand that we display love, wisdom and a sense of peace among those around us––especially our children.
As we all know, however, wisdom unfortunately is, and probably always will be, in short supply. Nevertheless, as we seek to model this wisdom for our children, a good starting point is a commitment to accountability. That is, as we survey our present social and cultural landscape, let’s agree that a true sense of accountability demands recognition of the fact that no one has the right to take credit for any solution until they fully embrace their contributions to the problem. And as we model this accountability, be sure to let the young people in your life know that accepting responsibility can be lonely. That said, you can never truly lead, in solving any problem, until you give up your fear of being left behind. Because it is not always popular to accept responsibility and, when doing the right thing, sometimes you get left behind.
While you’re at it, let the young people in your life know that, maybe, the most important feature of a healthy society is its privilege and ability to feel and display outrage. Indeed, a society sacrifices this precious privilege at its own peril. And tell your children to stick to the causes they embrace; especially if they are causes that promise good things for their neighbors and other young people. And then boldly let the kids in your life know you are trying your very best to live in such a way that they can be proud of you and hopeful about their futures.
Finally, as you “home school” the young people in your life, don’t forget to share – respectfully, of course – your thoughts and ideas with the adults who are also in your life. Take advantage of the opportunities and common ground we all share, to communicate. Right now, this may be the most important behavior we can display for our young people, and the most important lesson we can teach them. After all, despite our differences – which, at times, admittedly, feel daunting – it is, and always has been, much more productive to talk to other people, than to talk about them.
Recent events related to our personal, familial and societal health confirm our common ground. At times like the ones we are currently experiencing – and, let’s face it, some have experienced for hundreds of years – recall the wise words of the late Paul Wellstone, “We all do better when we all do better.” The young people in our lives would be hard-pressed to find a better mantra for their lives and generation ... but they will depend on us to set the example.
Dan Haugen has a doctorate in social work, is a retired health care/social services and higher education executive director and currently serves on the Wayzata School District’s Legislative Action Committee.
