Minnesota State Senator David Osmek (R-Mound) announced Wednesday that he will retire from the Minnesota Senate at the end of the year.
“Serving in the Minnesota Senate has been one of the greatest privileges of my life,” Osmek said. “After a great deal of consideration, I have decided that after 21 years of public service, I will not be running for reelection. As a lifelong Minnesotan, I am deeply grateful to my Senate District 33 constituents for their trust in me over the past 10 years.”
Osmek is serving his third term representing Senate District 33, which includes Corcoran, part of Chanhassen, Deephaven, Excelsior, Greenfield, Greenwood, Independence, Long Lake, Loretto, Maple Plain, Medina, Minnetonka Beach, Minnetrista, Mound, Orono, Shorewood, Spring Park, St. Bonifacius, Tonka Bay and Wayzata.
Under the recently announced redistricting changes, much of District 33 will become District 45, with the new boundaries encompassing the segment of Minnetonka north of Highway 7 and all cities surrounding Lake Minnetonka that are in Hennepin County, including Minnetrista and St. Bonifacius on the district’s western border.
Osmek was sworn in Jan. 31 as president of the Minnesota Senate and previously served as chairman of the Senate Energy and Utilities Finance and Policy Committee. Before his election to the Senate in 2012, he served on the Mound City Council for 11 years.
“I want to thank my wife Kari and my two daughters, Christine and Samantha, for their support over this journey. Kari and I both look forward to exploring more of our beautiful state and the opportunity to leave the metro area to move to our family’s generational farm in McLeod County,” Osmek said. “In my retirement, I look forward to continuing to engage in Minnesota’s political discourse advocating for all Minnesotans, a need for smaller government and a focus on the preservation of individual liberties and freedoms.”
