Or Emet will host an online program titled “Avre tu puerta cerrada: Opening the Doors of Sephardic Music and Culture” 7:30-9 p.m. Friday, May 22. The program will be led by musician and writer David Jordan Harris, co-founder and artistic director of the performance ensemble Voices of Sepharad and executive director of Rimon: The Minnesota Jewish Arts Council.
Harris will discuss the history of the Sephardic Jews and their many homes throughout the Mediterranean world where the Sephardim flourished in their post-1492 diaspora. Using music as a lens to see and hear the rich variety among these different Judeo-Spanish populations, he will share his own journey into these communities and how he learned new songs through fieldwork in Spain, Morocco, France, Bosnia, Turkey and Israel.
Integrating his skills as a singer, actor and dancer, Harris has appeared as a guest artist with numerous arts organizations. A graduate of the University of Chicago and an interfaith arts special consultant at the Jay Phillips Center for Interfaith Learning at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Harris has co-authored four plays and composed music for the film “Romania 1941/Rwanda 1994.”
Or Emet ritual leader and rabbinic candidate Eva Cohen will lead a short Humanistic Jewish Sabbath service preceding the program.
This online session requires registration. If interested in attending, email Or Emet president Scott Chazdon at president@oremet.org. For more information about Or Emet, contact info@oremet.org or visit oremet.org.
