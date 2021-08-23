Or Emet, the Minnesota Congregation for Humanistic Judaism, will mark this year’s High Holidays with a return to services in person as well as the option to participate in programming online.
The following programs will be led by Or Emet rabbinic candidate Eva Cohen:
• Erev Rosh Hashanah - 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 6
• Tashlich - 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, with registration required
• Kol Nidre - 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15
• Yom Kippur - 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16
All services except for the Tashlich program will be at the Sabes Center Minneapolis, 4330 South Cedar Lake Road in St. Louis Park, and over Zoom. The location for the Tashlich service will be provided to individuals who register for it.
Or Emet requires everyone attending services to mask and maintain social distance in all indoor areas. Plans are subject to change based on federal and state guidelines.
Following the Yom Kippur service, a break-fast meal will be served outdoors under a tent on Sabes Center property. Registration is required.
For more information about Or Emet’s High Holiday services, including registration for Zoom, Tashlich and the Yom Kippur break-fast, email highholidays@oremet.org. For general information about Or Emet, email info@oremet.org or visit oremet.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.