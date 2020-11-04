Or Emet will host an online program titled “Post-2020 Election Preparation for the Jewish Community” 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8. The presenter will be Carin Mrotz, executive director of Jewish Community Action.
Mrotz will provide a debriefing session about the Nov. 3 election, including a discussion on white supremacy and political unrest.
Or Emet Sunday programs are free and open to the public and meet concurrently with the Jewish Cultural School.
The session requires registration. Interested individuals may email Or Emet President Scott Chazdon at president@oremet.org.
