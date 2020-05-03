Or Emet will host an online program titled “Surviving Trauma: Freud, Anti-Semitism and the Spanish Flu Pandemic” 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, May 17.
The program will be presented by member Ellen Chazdon, a practicing psychologist in the Twin Cities for more than 25 years and an advanced candidate at the Chicago Center for Psychoanalysis, where she is training to become a psychoanalyst.
Chazdon’s presentation will focus on how Freud was impacted by the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918-20, and how he endured multiple traumatic events throughout his lifetime. His daughter, Sophie Freud Halberstadt, died of influenza at age 27 during the pandemic. Freud’s experiences of weathering political upheaval and his family’s survival (and the survival of psychoanalysis) under adverse circumstances might serve as inspirational at this difficult moment in time.
Freud, who was named the Society for Humanistic Judaism’s Humanistic Jewish Role Model for 2005-06, held a strong identity as a secular Jew and wrote extensively about the negative effects of dogmatic religious beliefs.
This online session requires registration. If interested in attending, email Or Emet president Scott Chazdon at president@oremet.org.
