Or Emet will host an online program titled “A Broad Sample of 20th-Century Jewish Composers” 7:30-9 p.m. Friday, April 17.
The program will be presented by Johanna Lester and Molly Wilbur-Cohen. Lester is the pianist for Or Emet and a former professor, music director and piano teacher. Wilbur-Cohen, a former orchestra musician and cello teacher, currently is a freelance cellist and chamber musician.
Or Emet ritual leader and rabbinic candidate Eva Cohen will lead a short Humanistic Jewish Sabbath service preceding the program.
This online session requires registration. If interested in attending, email Or Emet president Scott Chazdon at president@oremet.org. For more information about Or Emet, contact info@oremet.org or visit oremet.org.
