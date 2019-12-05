Family stories about Jewish journeys, whether those journeys take place in the country of birth or adopting a new country, will be presented in a program hosted by Or Emet 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Sabes Jewish Community Center, 4330 Cedar Lake Road S. in St. Louis Park.
In “An Iranian Jew’s Survival Strategies,” Allie Hafez will explore Jewish roots in Iran through the story of her Iranian grandfather, gained from his memoir. Born into a Jewish family, he converted to Islam and then joined the Baha’i faith but considered himself a lifelong atheist.
Hafez is an artist and a retired occupational therapist.
In “From Minsk to Minneapolis: A Family Story of Soviet Era Immigration,” Yanak and Bella Shagalov, and their daughter, Dina Bergren, were among the Russian Jewish immigrants to Minneapolis from Soviet Russia in 1978, arriving during the Cold War. The Shagalov family will share memories of leaving their homeland, traveling through Austria and Italy, and starting a new life. Yanak and Bella Shagalov’s granddaughter will also share her experience growing up in an immigrant family.
Bergren is an Or Emet member.
There will be a short humanistic Jewish Sabbath service to be followed by the program, which is free and open to the public. An Oneg Shabbat reception will follow.
For more information, contact info@oremet.org.
