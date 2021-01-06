Or Emet will host an online program titled “Healing Justice and Transformative Organizing Through the Climate Crisis to Ecological Democracy” 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 16.

Sam Grant, executive director of MN350, will present. Grant has been an organizer and educator on the intersections of environmental, economic, racial, gender and geographic justice since the 1980s when he worked on his college campus for divestment from South Africa. He has since worked for passage of legislation ensuring that workers and communities have the right to know about toxic chemicals in their workplaces and communities.

Or Emet ritual leader and rabbinic candidate Eva Cohen will lead a short humanistic Jewish Sabbath service preceding the program.

This online session requires registration. If interested in attending, email Or Emet president Scott Chazdon at president@oremet.org. For more information about Or Emet, email info@oremet.org or visit oremet.org.

Load comments