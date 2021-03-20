Or Emet, the Minnesota Congregation for Humanistic Judaism, will host an online Passover Seder 4-7 p.m. Sunday, March 28.

Rabbinic candidate and ritual leader Eva Cohen will lead the service, which emphasizes themes of human freedom and dignity, the capacity to change destiny and the power of hope. Students from the Or Emet Jewish Cultural School will contribute.

In a separate event, Or Emet will host an online program titled “Ancient Roots: Origins of the Israelite People and the Bible” by Cohen and member Allan Malkis 7:30-9 p.m. Friday, April 9.

The first part of this program will explore the origins of the Israelite people, the ancient forebears of today’s Jews, considering the evidence from archaeology and critical study of the Hebrew Bible. The second part will consider who wrote the Hebrew Bible and when by referring to the texts and archeology. Cohen will lead a short Humanistic Jewish Sabbath service preceding the program.

To register for either event, email Or Emet President Scott Chazdon at president@oremet.org. For more information about Or Emet, email info@oremet.org or visit oremet.org.

Load comments