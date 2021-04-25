Or Emet will host an online presentation titled “Freedom of Speech and Racial Justice: Friends or Enemies?” by John Gordon, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota 7:30-9 p.m. Friday, May 7.

Gordon’s talk will be introduced and moderated by Or Emet member and “Access to Democracy” host Alan Miller.

Or Emet ritual leader and rabbinic candidate Eva Cohen will lead a short Humanistic Jewish Sabbath service preceding the program.

This session requires registration. If interested in attending, email Or Emet President Scott Chazdon at president@oremet.org. For more information about Or Emet, email info@oremet.org or visit oremet.org.

