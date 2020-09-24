Or Emet will host an online program titled “Modern Zionism and the Pro-Israel Voice on Campuses” 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4. The program will be presented by Valeria Chazin, co-founder and board chair for Students Supporting Israel, a nonprofit with chapters on campuses across North America.
In addition to providing an overview of the work of the SSI movement and the current climate on campuses in relation to pro-Israel voices, Chazin will discuss the definition of Zionism as well as its history and current roles.
Chazin grew up in Rehovot, Israel, and moved to Minneapolis after completing her military service. She earned a bachelor’s degree in business and marketing from the University of Minnesota and a law degree from William Mitchell College of Law. Chazin is the recipient of several local and national activism awards and has been involved as a volunteer and pro bono attorney for several Jewish and non-Jewish community organizations.
Or Emet Sunday programs are free and open to the public and meet concurrently with the Jewish Cultural School. After the program, children and adults will celebrate Sukkot with a virtual celebration that includes a brief humanistic service. For information about the Sukkot celebration, contact arty@oremet.org.
This online session requires registration. To attend, email Or Emet president Scott Chazdon at president@oremet.org.
