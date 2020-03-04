Or Emet will host a program on the National Refugee Shabbat 7:30-9 p.m. Friday, March 20, at the Sabes Jewish Community Center, 4330 Cedar Lake Road S. in St. Louis Park.
Or Emet will join the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society and communities in the U.S., Canada, Europe and elsewhere in raising awareness about refugees and asylum seekers.
The program will be led by Michal Moskow, a member, professor of communication at Metro State University and graduate adjunct faculty in second language teaching and learning at Hamline University. The program will include a discussion on ways to take action.
Ritual leader and rabbinic candidate Eva Cohen will lead a short humanistic Jewish Sabbath service preceding the program. An Oneg Shabbat reception will follow. The event is free and open to the public.
Or Emet’s services and programs take place in the Beit Knesset, Room M-28, at the Sabes JCC.
For more information, contact info@oremet.org.
