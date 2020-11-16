Or Emet will host an online program titled “Creative Journeys and Transformations” from 7:30-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20. The program will be presented by Marcela Lorca, artistic director of Minneapolis-based Ten Thousand Things Theater.
During her Nov. 20 presentation, Lorca, who moved to the U.S. from Chile in the mid-1980s, will describe her evolution as a dance and theater artist, her beginnings during Augusto Pinochet’s dictatorship, her extensive body of work in Minnesota and beyond and her current role.
Prior to her current position, Lorca directed numerous shows at the Guthrie Theater, where she worked on the staff for more than 20 years. She served as the Guthrie’s director of company development, overseeing the University of Minnesota/Guthrie Theater BFA Actor Training Program and A Guthrie Experience for Actors in Training. She also worked as movement director/choreographer for the Guthrie where she choreographed numerous plays and coached movement for more than 150 shows.
Or Emet ritual leader and rabbinic candidate Eva Cohen will lead a short Humanistic Jewish Sabbath service preceding the program. This online session requires registration. If you are interested in attending, email Or Emet president Scott Chazdon at president@oremet.org. For more information about Or Emet, email info@oremet.org or visit oremet.org.
