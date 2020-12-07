Or Emet will host an online program titled “What Happened in the 2020 Election and Why It Matters” 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19. The program will be presented by David Schultz, a professor of political science and legal studies at Hamline University.
Schultz will discuss who won, who lost, who sued and why in the 2020 elections and what it means heading into 2021 and beyond.
Schultz teaches classes on a wide range of topics pertinent to American politics, including public policy and administration, campaigns and elections, and government ethics. He also teaches election law at the University of Minnesota Law School. The author of 35 books and more than 200 articles, Schultz is regularly interviewed in local, national and international media.
Or Emet ritual leader and rabbinic candidate Eva Cohen will lead a short humanistic Jewish Sabbath service preceding the program.
Separately, Or Emet’s online Hanukkah party will be 5-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12. The evening will include a Hanukkah blessing and candle lighting, online games, music and presentations by children from Or Emet’s Jewish Cultural School, as well as time for socializing.
Each of the online sessions require registration. If you are interested in attending, email Or Emet President Scott Chazdon at president@oremet.org. For more information about Or Emet, email info@oremet.org or visit oremet.org.
