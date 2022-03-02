Or Emet will host a Shabbat service followed by an educational program about the worldwide refugee crisis with a focus on the U.S. and Afghan resettlement in the Twin Cities 7 p.m. Friday, March 4, at the Minnesota Jewish Community Center’s Sabes Center, 4330 South Cedar Lake Road in St. Louis Park.
Following the service, members of Or Emet’s Social Justice/Social Action Committee will facilitate presentations by two speakers and a discussion of the 26 million-plus worldwide refugees, policy changes and challenges under the Biden Administration and activities to resettle Afghan people in Minnesota.
The speakers are Nikki Salzman, associate director of major gifts for Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society, and Molly Henry, global team builder lead for Alight, formerly the American Refugee Committee.
Or Emet will join other congregations in the U.S. in conducting a Refugee Shabbat program to address issues of refugees and asylum seekers as part of the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society Welcome Campaign. The campaign includes 455 congregations in the U.S. to build support for refugees in the American Jewish community.
All attendees must wear a mask and show proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test. Those who cannot attend in person may join over Zoom by registering in advance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.