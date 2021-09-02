In response to changing COVID circumstances, Or Emet has adjusted its programming for the 2021 High Holidays. With the goal of balancing the health and safety of the attendees with the desire to come together in person, our mix of virtual and face-to-face events has changed. The following programs will be led by Or Emet rabbinic candidate Eva Cohen:
• Rosh Hashana will be celebrated virtually 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 6. Registration is required.
• Tashlich will be marked 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, in person. Registration is required, after which the location will be provided.
• A Kol Nidre service is set 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, in a virtual-only event. Registration is required.
• Yom Kippur will be observed 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, online and in person at the Sabes Center Minneapolis, 4330 Cedar Lake Road S. in St. Louis Park. Registration is required for virtual participants.
Registrants should indicate which programs they would like to attend.
Or Emet requires everyone attending services to wear a mask and maintain social distance in all indoor areas of the Sabes Center for the protection of children and others who are vulnerable. Plans are subject to change based on federal and state guidelines.
Following the Yom Kippur service, a break-fast meal will be served outdoors under a tent on Sabes Center property. Registration is required.
Or Emet will welcome nonperishable donations at services.
For more information about Or Emet’s High Holiday services, including registration for Zoom, Tashlich and the Yom Kippur break-fast, email highholidays@oremet.org. For general information about Or Emet, email info@oremet.org or visit oremet.org.
