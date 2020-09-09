Or Emet, the Minnesota Congregation for Humanistic Judaism, is celebrating this year’s High Holidays with these online programs, led by rabbinic candidate Eva Cohen:
• Erev Rosh Hashanah, 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18
• Tashlich, 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19
• Kol Nidre, 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27
• Yom Kippur, 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28
For humanistic Jews, the High Holidays are a time to reflect on the relationship of the universe to human need and desire. All services will be conducted online, with advance registration required. Interested individuals may email Or Emet President Scott Chazdon at highholidays@oremet.org.
For further information, contact highholidays@oremet.org.
Separately, Or Emet is hosting an online program titled “Recognizing and Avoiding Fraud and Scams” 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13. The program will be presented by Bill Raker, who recently retired after more than 20 years as CEO of Firefly Federal Credit Union.
He recently has led seminars, particularly with AARP’s Fraud Watch Network. This online session requires registration. If you are interested in attending, email Chazdon at president@oremet.org.
For general information about Or Emet, contact info@oremet.org or visit oremet.org.
