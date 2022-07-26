Opportunity Partners, a Twin Cities disability services nonprofit, is hosting two career open houses to recruit new staff members in order to combat the staffing shortage that has prevented them from fully reopening their services.
This event will be held from 5-7 p.m. Aug. 17 at the OP-Koch Campus at 5500 Opportunity Court and 5-7 p.m. Sept. 14 at the OP-Asplin Center at 10000 51 Avenue North.
Opportunity Partners will host these career open houses where candidates can experience the company culture and explore various openings across multiple departments. Openings include residential, day and employment services. A $2,000 sign-on bonus will be offered for full-time employees and a $750 sign-on bonus will be offered for part-time employees.
Like many disability service organizations, Opportunity Partners has been unable to provide its full breadth of services due to the current staffing shortage, with a current waitlist for services of over 400 people. The Minnesota Legislature did not take action in the 2022 session to provide relief to disability service organizations, so the situation has become even more urgent. Providers like Opportunity Partners are doing all they can to recruit and retain staff members in order to best serve people with disabilities.
Established in 1953, Opportunity Partners is a Twin Cities nonprofit advancing the quality of life for people with disabilities. Opportunity Partners offers employment, enrichment and residential services that help people with disabilities earn an income, live as independently as possible, and participate as active members of the community. For more information, visit www.opportunities.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.