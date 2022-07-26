Opportunity Partners, a Twin Cities disability services nonprofit, is hosting two career open houses to recruit new staff members in order to combat the staffing shortage that has prevented them from fully reopening their services.

This event will be held from 5-7 p.m. Aug. 17 at the OP-Koch Campus at 5500 Opportunity Court and 5-7 p.m. Sept. 14 at the OP-Asplin Center at 10000 51 Avenue North.

