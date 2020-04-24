Officials at the Minnetonka-based, nonprofit disability organization Opportunity Partners had been planning the organization’s fundraising gala for May 2, but have since postponed the event to October due to the COVID-19 restrictions.
As a result, this has forced the postponement of raising critical funds, according to Julie Peters, communications director for the organization, which provides employment to people with disabilities with residential and enrichment programs.
On March 18, the organization temporarily closed its five disability day programs in Minnetonka, Plymouth and Coon Rapids, impacting about 750 adults with disabilities who attend for employment, training and enrichment activities, Peters explained. About 60% of the organization’s annual revenue lost as long as its day programs remain closed.
Disability organizations only get government reimbursements when the people served attend the programs, Peters explained.
“We are so grateful to all who have reached out to see how the recent events have impacted the people we serve,” said President and CEO Armando Camacho. “Although our day services are temporarily closed, we continue to care for over 300 individuals living in our group homes and apartments – they need us now more than ever as they are home all day with no programs to attend. We also continue to provide job coaching and support to about 100 people with disabilities who work in industries deemed essential.”
Caring for individuals more hours each day due to stay-at-home requirements has resulted in increased staffing, medical, protective and cleaning supply needs and increased food needs.
Ways to help
The organization seeks to raise support through an online fundraising campaign through Saturday, May 2, the original date for the gala, which was budgeted to raise $400,000, according to Peters.
This goal is to raise $60,000. Donors can give by going to opportunities.org/get-involved/donate/
Opportunity Partners is also accepting donated cloth face masks in order to at least 1,000 masks to its employees and people served for when the day programs reopen. About 600 masks have been received as of April 14.
Face masks can be donated by emailing info@opportunities.org, calling 952-938-5511 or dropping them off at Opportunity Partners, 5500 Opportunity Court, Minnetonka.
Info: opportunities.org
Compiled by Kristen Miller.
