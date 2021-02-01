Opportunity Partners, a disability services organization based in Minnetonka, announces the election of Dan Hoke and Ginny Kremer to its board of directors.
Hoke is senior vice president of retail distribution and ATMs for U.S. Bank. He has more than 20 years of service in leadership roles at U.S. Bank and its predecessor, First Bank System. He is a charter member and senior management advisor to the Disability Business Resource Group, and board member for U.S. Bank’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs.
Kremer is executive vice president and chief risk officer at Bremer Bank. Prior to joining Bremer in 2014, Ginny led enterprise risk and audit functions at MoneyGram International and U.S. Bancorp. She is a certified public accountant and certified risk professional.
Officer transitions include that Ben Knoll, of Partners in Food Solutions, was named chair. Patty Sagert, of Rasmussen College, was named vice chair. John Kelly, with UnitedHealth Group, is treasurer. Saanii Hernandez remains secretary. Outgoing Chair Greg Keane, from the Bush Foundation, will continue to serve as a board member.
Info: opportunities.org
