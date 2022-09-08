Opportunity Partners, a Twin Cities disability services nonprofit, celebrated the opening of a new location for its Karlins Center on Aug. 16 with an official ribbon-cutting. The center offers day and enrichment services to adults with autism and other disabilities.

Opportunity Partners-Karlins Center has been operating since 1996 in Plymouth in a leased space before relocating to a new building in July. The new building, which is owned by the organization, was renovated with the needs of people served in mind. It features larger and brighter spaces and a more inviting and comfortable environment.

