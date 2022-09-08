Opportunity Partners, a Twin Cities disability services nonprofit, celebrated the opening of a new location for its Karlins Center on Aug. 16 with an official ribbon-cutting. The center offers day and enrichment services to adults with autism and other disabilities.
Opportunity Partners-Karlins Center has been operating since 1996 in Plymouth in a leased space before relocating to a new building in July. The new building, which is owned by the organization, was renovated with the needs of people served in mind. It features larger and brighter spaces and a more inviting and comfortable environment.
Opportunity Partners-Karlins Center was named for Miriam Karlins, a founding member of the organization and a lifelong advocate for people with disabilities. She was an active Opportunity Partners Board member, parent, and volunteer. Her daughter, Sandra, was served by the organization for many years.
Numerous staff and people served by the organization attended the ribbon cutting, in addition to the Karlins family, Plymouth Mayor Jeff Wosje and State Sen Ann Rest (DFL-New Hope).
Currently, 34 people are served at Opportunity Partners-Karlins Center, with more expected to enroll as additional staff are hired. See job opportunities at opportunities.org/careers.
